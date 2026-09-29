Starlink Aktie
WKN DE: STAR01 / ISIN: US0000STAR01
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29.09.2026 18:23:00
Starship, Starlink, or xAI: Which Part of SpaceX Could Move the Stock Most in 2027?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is moving quickly in so many directions that it can be hard to keep up.
Its artificial intelligence unit, xAI, is building data centers and has a top frontier model, Grok. And its rocket business recently launched its Starship rocket into orbit for the first time. Meanwhile, the company's Starlink satellite broadband business connects millions of customers worldwide to the internet and could become a leading provider in the coming years.
Investors wondering what part of SpaceX's business could most move its stock price next year should keep a close eye on Starlink. Here's why.
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