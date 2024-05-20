|
Start of construction work on the Uus-Kindrali
Pro Kapital has started the construction of the next phase of the Kindrali Houses project in Tallinn Kristiine City. The building at Talli 3/Sammu 8, which is part of the Uus-Kindrali project, will comprise 90 apartments and one commercial unit.
The new phase of Kindrali Houses will consist of a 7-storey building with 1-5 bedroom apartments. To date, 31% of the apartments have already been pre-sold, which was the incentive to start construction work.
Uus-Kindrali, with its modern and Scandinavian architecture, will be built in Kristiine City and will be framed by a tree-lined avenue and Brooklyn-style high ground floor homes and commercial space opening directly onto the street. On the other side, between the buildings is a spacious and private courtyard with fruit trees, berry bushes, cozy seating and play areas, offering joy and activity for everyone.
The architects of the buildings and landscape of the Uus-Kindrali is Allianss Arhitektid OÜ, led by lead architect Indrek Tiigi, and the interior architect is Galina Burnakova.
