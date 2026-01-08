Start the Year Lucky at Galaxy Macau with Chinese New Year Delicacies and Rewards



The award-winning luxury resort has prepared an array of irresistible gourmet delights, exclusive shopping privileges, exciting rewards and spectacular entertainment – opening the door to fortune and luck for the Chinese New Year. MACAU SAR - festive season, we invite our valued guests from around the world to join our festive campaign to "Start the Year Lucky at Galaxy Macau!" Asia's leading luxury resort has formulated its festive campaign around the theme of luck this Chinese New Year, blending world-class dining, luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences, and dazzling stage performances to create an opulent and joyous journey. This year's celebration is themed around the windmill – a playful symbol of good luck. As the windmill turns, fortune arrives! Amid the gilded splendour of the Galaxy Macau precinct, guests are invited to welcome prosperity with each spin of the windmills dotted around the property while embracing good fortune all year round – making Galaxy Macau the must-visit destination for the Chinese New Year holidays.





Galaxy Macau's Chinese New Year festivities will commence on February 4, the day marking the arrival of the spring season in the Chinese lunisolar calendar, and continue until March 3 during the Lantern Festival, offering a series of spectacular events for all guests to celebrate the arrival of the New Year and usher in a prosperous future. The luxury resort will be dressed up in colourful lucky windmills, signifying "the winds of prosperity and fortune in motion". Meanwhile, a special Chinese New Year edition of the iconic Diamond Show, the God of Fortune and Lion Dance Performance to shower blessings on guests. An array of Chinese New Year workshops awaits at Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center for the little hotel guests. Lucky surprises await guests who dine and enjoy shows at Galaxy Macau, with novelties bringing prosperity across the resort. For designated spending and by signing up as Galaxy Ultimate member, guests can receive a lucky souvenir to enhance the festive mood. Meanwhile, prior to the arrival of the Chinese New Year, guests are invited to savour sumptuous festive delicacies.



In addition to honouring traditional flavours and bringing joy to guests with "Black Cane Sugar New Year Pudding" and "Chinese Turnip Cake", Galaxy Macau has also prepared a series of festive delicacies to celebrate this Chinese New Year.

A Feast of Fortune at Galaxy Macau



This year's highlights include the "Black Cane Sugar New Year Pudding" and "Chinese Turnip Cake", crafted with the finest ingredients to honour traditional flavours and bring joy to family and friends. Also available is a lavish gift set that also includes a lucky red tea set and our very own tea blend "Blossoming Wealth"—smooth, mellow Yunnan black tea infused with the graceful notes of peony, rose and osmanthus. It pairs perfectly with both the sweet and savoury puddings. Galaxy Macau's Lai Heen and Urban Kitchen also present "Rice Pudding Treasure Box" and "Chinese New Year Hamper Set" to welcome a year of good luck.



Galaxy Macau's Urban Kitchen presents the "Chinese New Year Hamper Set" to welcome a year of good luck, while Lai Heen has created the "Rice Pudding Treasure Box" to spread lucky wishes.

Galaxy Macau's acclaimed restaurants will offer an array of auspicious culinary delights, from Northern and Cantonese classics to Japanese and international favourites. To boost the lucky vibes, dine at selected restaurants and diners across Galaxy Macau and receive a dining voucher for the next visit.



Northern Chinese cuisine restaurant Bei Shan Lou will celebrating North-eastern traditions with dishes such as Stewed Softshell Turtle with Lamb Ribs and Ginseng, Braised Pork Knuckle with Abalone, and handcrafted dumplings symbolising wealth. Besides, Blossom Palaces will showcase refined Huaiyang cuisine, including Chilled Japanese Sea Urchin Jelly with Caviar, and a luxurious Tossed Sliced Abalone and Sturgeon Tendon for a prosperous start.



Galaxy Macau presents Poon Choi as a key celebratory dish that symbolises sharing and togetherness during this treasured Chinese New Year season.

To many Cantonese, Poon Choi is a crucial dish for Chinese New Year celebration as it symbolises sharing and togetherness. This year, Galaxy Macau honours the heritage of China's walled hutongs while adding a Sichuan-inspired twist for a bold, spicy flavour – ensuring your celebrations are truly "overflowing with abundance".



Galaxy Macau has a wide range of international cuisine in celebration of Chinese New Year. At Andaz Kitchen, enjoy the Prosperity Dinner Buffet to celebrate a prosperous New Year with Chinese festive delicacies, lavish seafood and a touch of Portuguese flavour! Kyo Watami, in addition, will present an 8-course festive menu, featuring the finest wagyu and nabe to capture the festive aura.



This Chinese New Year, Galaxy Macau's CHABEI invites guests to savour a meticulously prepared festive afternoon tea, celebrating Chinese New Year with epicurean delights with an international twist.

In addition, three Galaxy Macau restaurants will join hands with Chinese fine winemaker Luzhou Laojiao to present a special pairing experience. Guests savouring Deep-fried Squid with Garlic and Spicy Salt at Pang's Kitchen, Braised West Australian Lobster with Finger Potatoes at Bei Shan Lou, or Steamed Mud Crab with Glutinous Rice at Putien can enjoy two glasses of complimentary Luzhou Guojiao fine wines to elevate the dining experience.



Simultaneously, guests are invited to the pop-up store of Luzhou Guojiao Chinese fine wine on Promenade East to purchase bottles for gifting and enjoyment during the festive period. The pop-up store will feature "Beautiful Macau", a limited-edition city-special debuting in Macau – accentuating Macau's destination appeal - in addition to a series of themed products to ring in the Year of the Horse. Wine-pairing delicacies and the pop-up store will offer a hospitable welcome to guests from January 15.



For more details on festive dining, please visit



This Chinese New Year, Galaxy Macau's house of performance venues will present a collection of dazzling shows, including Jimmy O. Yang's variety show featuring Jackson Wang and Wan Kwong, promising a comedy extravaganza for the New Year.

Attractive Shopping Privileges and Shows to Laugh into CNY



During the festive season, guests who shop at Galaxy Promenade will enjoy unrivalled shopping privileges, adding extra joy to the luxurious shopping experience. Galaxy Macau will also host world-class entertainment, including "Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang's Chinese New Year Show", a variety show featuring Hollywood star Jimmy O. Yang alongside special guests Jackson Wang and Cantopop singer Wan Kwong on the fifth and sixth day of the Chinese New Year at Galaxy Arena – promising an evening of laughter to start the year on a high note.



GalaxyArt will present from January 20 to April 12 the works of Chinese master copper sculptor Zhu Bingren, an artisan who revived the historic artform through boundless exploration and imagination.

Golden Glow of Art to Welcome the New Year



GalaxyArt is set to proudly present the "Golden Fortunes: the Macau Debut of Zhu Bingren's Copper Art" exhibition from January 20 to April 12, showcasing 68 sets of representative works by the Master Zhu, China-accredited Inheritor of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage in Copper Carving. In celebration of the Chinese New Year of the Horse, it also features 38 horses in this exceptional artisanal showcase—ranging from fine bronze paintings to sculptural pieces. This exhibition brings a new artistic vitality to Galaxy Macau, inviting visitors to embrace the splendour of the New Year illuminated in golden copper.



For more information, please visit



StarWorld Hotel Ushers in Joyful Festivities



Located in the heart of Macau Peninsula, StarWorld Hotel celebrates the Chinese New Year in parallel style. Alongside festive decorations, all restaurants will offer a range of auspicious dishes, including "Fortune Lo Hei" at Temptations, "Braised Abalone, Pork's Tongue with Dried Oysters" at Horizon Heen StarWorld and "Pan-fried King Prawns with Chili" at the Two-Michelin-starred Feng Wei Ju – ensuring a delicious and joyful start to the year.



For more details on StarWorld Hotel, please visit







