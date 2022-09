Start with a logical cloud architecture

Throughout my career as a practitioner and teacher of cloud architecture and general enterprise architecture, I’ve focused on the distinction between logical and physical architectures.It’s no secret what they comprise: A logical architecture is a structure of technology concepts that does not name specific technologies or brands, while a physical architecture does contain specific technologies and brands.[ Also on InfoWorld: The best software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning products of 2022 ]When I design a cloud computing architecture, I first ask what problems need to be solved. I then determine what an acceptable solution will require. Next, I list the items that need to be part of the architecture and their relationships to each other: databases, middleware, encryption, storage, compute, application development, etc. Again, no specific technologies, only technological concepts that can contribute to solving the overall problems.To read this article in full, please click here