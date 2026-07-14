Xerox Aktie

Xerox für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DSTA / ISIN: US9841216081

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14.07.2026 13:59:18

STARTEEPO Raises Beneficial Ownership Position In Xerox Holdings To 8.8 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - STARTEEPO Invest, a Prague-based alternative investment fund, said on Tuesday it has increased its beneficial ownership position in Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) to 8.8 million common shares, making it 'the company's second-largest shareholder'.

The fund also disclosed options to buy an additional 140,000 shares in an amended Schedule 13D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

STARTEEPO said its investment thesis is focused on balance sheet improvement, disciplined capital allocation, operational execution, and the integration of Lexmark. The fund also cited what it called the market's continued undervaluation of Xerox's strategic positioning as enterprises adopt AI.

STARTEEPO said it plans to remain a long-term shareholder and may engage with management and the board on strategy and operations.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Xerox were down 1.08 percent, changing hands at $2.7400, after closing Monday's regular session 1.77 percent lower.

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