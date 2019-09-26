Startek is Aon's Best Employer in India for 2019

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been recognized with the Aon Best Employer Award 2019 in India. Startek received this accreditation from Aon, the global human resources consultancy services firm, during the 'Best Employers Learning Conference and Awards Ceremony', held in Mumbai.

The 2019 winners included 16 organizations that empower results through high employee engagement, a compelling employer brand, effective leadership and a high-performance culture. These organizations have a highly engaged workforce, high level of intellectual and emotional commitment of employees and ability to rapidly adapt to market changes, thus enabling them to achieve business goals. This is Startek's third consecutive win at the Aon Best Employers India Awards.

"This recognition is an endorsement of our employees, culture and innovative workplace environment," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek. "Our human resource strategy focuses on offering empowerment, collaboration, growth and development to our employees. Every experience is an opportunity to learn, and we encourage our employees to be curious, agile, and passionate about every interaction."

Startek Global CEO Lance Rosenzweig said, "At Startek, we are incredibly focused on building a global workplace that brings out the creativity, diversity and passion to capitalize on growth opportunities. I am proud of the vibrant and inclusive culture and workplace Startek offers and for being recognized as an employer of choice once again."

Startek scored high on all four Aon criteria: High Employee Engagement, Engaging Leadership, Agility and Talent Focus. The rigorous selection process included a detailed HR practice audit, interviews and opinion surveys, and represents a prestigious accomplishment for Startek.

Dr. Ashish Ambasta, Director, Talent Advisory, Aon, commented, "We congratulate Startek (Aegis Customer Support Services) on being recognized as an Aon Best Employer for a third year in a row. The organization's commitment towards its employee value proposition, diversity and inclusion promise has consolidated its position as an employer of choice. Our most sincere congratulations to them for the win."

Startek has a multi-dimensional model of diversity and inclusion and has adopted and implemented policies that build and promote the practice across the globe. Startek has also been recognized with the Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Award for being the best employer for persons with disabilities in the large organization's category by ASSOCHAM India.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of human capital, risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance. The Aon Best Employers program evaluates employee opinions to measure employee engagement, leadership, performance culture, employer brand and recognizes employer excellence worldwide.

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. The company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to delivering transformative customer experience for clients. Services include omni-channel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek's global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

investor@startek.com

Media Relations

Danveer Bhasin

Vice President, Marketing

+91-9930135788

Danveer.bhasin@startek.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/startek-is-aons-best-employer-in-india-for-2019-300926193.html

SOURCE Startek