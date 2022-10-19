Startek® Named Leader in U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022

Startek® (NYSE:SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Social Media CX Services and a Rising Star in both AI and Analytics and Work From Home Services in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022.

"CX is an area of growing importance to brands across the U.S.,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "The past 24 months have seen unprecedented changes for organizations, both in terms of ways of working and the expectations of customers. StarTek prides itself on anticipating client needs and this recognition demonstrates we are at the forefront of delivering world-class experiences in today’s hybrid world. We are delighted to be recognized by ISG as a leader in social media, AI and analytics and work from home services within the U.S.”

Social Media CX –The ability to analyze large transaction volumes and intelligently analyze thousands of websites to identify business opportunities in real-time is highlighted as a Startek strength by ISG (Information Services Group). Through LISA, Startek seamlessly integrates with client CRM and chatbot platforms to create a collaborative, customizable, customer-centric solution that delivers digital brand engagement.



In recognition of Startek as a leader in Social Media CX Services, Dr. Kenn Walters, Global Lead Analyst and Executive Advisor, ISG observed, "Startek has a robust range of tools, processes and methods to enable the delivery of social media CX. Startek is agnostic in terms of social media. It monitors and responds on an array of social media channels via an extensive range of proprietary software, leveraging its experience in social media marketing and support tools.”

AI and Analytics – Startek uses analytics to shape relationships, scale businesses, predict behaviors, categorize customers and augment CX. Its comprehensive suite of solutions generates business intelligence enabling organizations to determine what needs to be acted on, and how.



Recognizing Startek as a Rising Star in AI and Analytics, ISG noted that their "powerful proprietary and partner solutions from Startek provide effective social media CX at scale. Startek is focused on strengthening its virtual and contactless operations by offering omnichannel support, providing advanced AI, using IVR, chatbots and virtual agent capabilities."

Work From Home Services - The digital, unified, hybrid cloud solution, Startek® Cloud, enables agents to work from anywhere using any device. Startek Cloud includes fully integrated AI as a foundational feature and AI underpins all the methodologies used on the Startek multi-cloud, making interactions highly responsive, collaborative, virtually connected and future ready. The platform is a single-place solution for team members to collaborate remotely, with features such as live monitoring, videoconferencing, screen sharing, a built-in chat system and security features.



Recognizing Startek as a Rising Star in Work From Home Services, Dr. Kenn Walters highlighted their "strong capabilities and an advanced portfolio focused on hybrid and WFH solutions. Startek’s smart work-from-home model is highly secure, compliant, flexible and based on a cloud-enabled virtual desktop for agents. Data security is one of Startek’s strongest assets with AI-enabled applications.”

ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services focuses on contact center outsourcing services and the associated aspects of enhancing CX. The study aims to understand enterprises’ requirements and providers’ capabilities to meet them, offering transparency on the strengths and weaknesses of relevant providers and a differentiated positioning of providers by segment.

Download the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022 at www.startek.com/ISG-2022-U.S.-quadrant-report.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.

