Startek® Partners with Genesys® for Advanced Experience Orchestration Capabilities

Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has partnered with Genesys®, a leader in cloud customer experience orchestration, to further enhance its delivery of omnichannel solutions. As part of this partnership, StarTek will combine human-centered AI and its 43,000 agents across the globe with Genesys technology to enable businesses to orchestrate flexible and scalable customer experiences.

Recognized as a leading provider of cloud-based solutions, Startek leverages human-centric CX design to enable brands to deliver world-class experiences by blending automated and live interactions. Combining the Genesys technology with the unique insights it derives from the 500 million customer interactions it delivers annually, will enable Startek to expand its unified communications and collaboration solutions, deliver faster and more personalized experiences for customers and engage agents through more intuitive experiences.

"By combining the power of people, technology and data insights, Startek builds empathy into every customer interaction,” said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Digital Officer at Startek. "Genesys aims to make effortless experiences possible through their technology, and our shared focus on empathy as the differentiator in world-class CX makes our partnership a natural fit.”

As a leader in the Experience-as-a-Service™ market, Genesys enables businesses to orchestrate frictionless experiences across voice and digital channels through its Genesys Cloud CX™ and Genesys Multicloud CX™ solutions. With capabilities to predict, listen, understand and act in real time, businesses can scale empathy and become engagement centers built for the experience era, driving trust and loyalty with customers and employees.

"Businesses today are under increasing pressure to strengthen their relationships with customers and employees alike,” said Ken Archer SVP, WW Emerging Partners and Markets at Genesys. "We are pleased to collaborate with Startek to help businesses transform for the digital age, so they can orchestrate people-centric experiences through our market leading cloud solutions that can support the needs of organizations of any size, scale or complexity.”

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

