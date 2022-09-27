Startek® Realizes Benefits of Investment in People, Process and Infrastructure

Startek® (NYSE:SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that its refreshed strategy is delivering tangible business results powered by its strong executive team, a focus on associate engagement and a commitment to building long-term client relationships.

"Startek made a conscious decision at the end of 2021 to address challenges that had held our business back by refocusing on the needs of our core client base,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "Putting the right people, processes and infrastructure in place helped us to push forward change. While change can be disruptive, today we see that the decisions we made are reaping benefits for our people, our clients and our shareholders. We’re pleased with our progress and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Since welcoming new executive team members with strong CX and outsourcing experience combined with deep expertise in their respective fields, StarTek has been recognized as a leader in both the CX and employee experience space:

Associate Experience Recognition

Silver Stevie ® , Employer of the Year, 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

, Employer of the Year, 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers Bronze Stevie ® , Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion, 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

, Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion, 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers India’s Best Companies to Work for 2022 – Top 100, Great Place to Work ®

Best CEOs for Diversity, 2022 Comparably Awards

Capabilities Recognition

Bronze Stevie ® , Startek Cloud, 2022 American Business Awards

, Startek Cloud, 2022 American Business Awards Major Contender in the Everest Group ® PEAK Matrix Americas, EMEA and APAC 2022 assessments

PEAK Matrix Americas, EMEA and APAC 2022 assessments Recognized by Everest Group® as one of only 14 providers with the capabilities necessary to effectively support global CX delivery

Leveraging technology to enhance employee experience (EX) and deliver a superior CX, in July, Startek announced the launch of Startek Agent AI, a modular platform combining three AI-powered solutions. Startek Agent AI comprises Startek Coach, Startek Gamification and Startek Knowledge Management and enables agents across the globe to onboard faster, upskill more efficiently and deliver greater value to the customer by reducing the burden of repetitive manual tasks that traditionally fall on contact center teams.

With the goal of bringing brands across the globe closer to their customers through consistent, personalized experiences, Startek has strengthened relationships with existing clients in its core telecoms, media, BFSI, healthcare and retail verticals and onboarded new clients in this space, including a U.S.-based cable television provider. Enhanced by newly strengthened digital capabilities over recent months, Startek has built on its core vertical capabilities to attract a wealth of rapidly growing digital native clients including a multinational ed-tech provider, a national instant delivery service, a global audio streaming service and a national health-tech provider.

"As we look ahead to the close of 2022 and beyond, I am proud of the decisions we have made to drive the Startek brand forward and create a springboard for success,” said Bharat Rao. "We are building a dynamic, global, digital-first organization that creates value for our customers, opportunity for our people and profitable growth for our shareholders.”

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.

