Startek® Recognized Among India’s Best Companies to Work For 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute

Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as one of India’s Best Companies to Work for 2022 - Top 100 by Great Place to Work® Institute for the second consecutive year.

"At Startek, we continue to foster a high-productivity culture while focusing on diversity and inclusivity, where our 43,000 people across the globe can succeed in a fast-changing world,” said S.M. Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek. "I am immensely proud of our dynamic workplace culture built on the pillars of growth, empowerment, collaboration and exploration. It is an honor to be recognized amongst the top 100 best companies to work for in India and this accolade is a testament to the hard work of our teams.”

The StarTek India team focuses on driving a unified employee experience, promoting learning and development and reinforcing effective strategies and policies. This approach also enabled Startek to transition successfully to a hybrid work model during the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining business continuity and workforce efficiency.

The Great Place to Work Institute awards organizations that excel in people practices and proactively take action on feedback received to create a high trust culture.

Startek was evaluated using the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Employee Survey and Culture Audit© which measured employee perceptions. In this year’s survey, Startek associates recognized their leadership team as credible, respectful, collaborative and supportive and described Startek as a safe and fair place to work that inspires trust and fosters a workplace culture that promotes camaraderie.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005086/en/