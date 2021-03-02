Startek Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Monday, March 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Startek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, March 15, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283

International dial-in number: (574) 990-1022

Conference ID: 4245717

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 22, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 4245717

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. StarTek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 250 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302006162/en/