|
24.02.2022 22:05:00
Startek Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.
Startek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283
International dial-in number: (574) 990-1022
Conference ID: 5348066
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 17, 2022.
Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 5348066
About Startek
Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omnichannel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. StarTek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries such as banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel & hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, and energy & utilities. To learn more about global solutions from Startek, visit www.startek.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005821/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu StarTek Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.21
|StarTek (SRT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: StarTek zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.21
|StarTek (SRT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
07.08.21
|Ausblick: StarTek veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)