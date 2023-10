Startek To Be Acquired By Funds Managed By Capital Square Partners; To Become Private Company

(RTTNews) - Startek, Inc. (SRT) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Capital Square Partners in an all-cash deal with a total enterprise value of approximately $217 million and total equity value of approximately $174 million. CSP will acquire all shares of Startek common stock not already owned by CSP for $4.30 per share in cash. Upon completion, Startek will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange and will become a private company.

Capital Square Partners is a private equity firm investing in cross-border technology and business services across Southeast Asia and India.