Starter Stocks to Buy in the Bear Market Dip and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a fantastic way to branch into the world of real estate investing while earning consistent income through dividends. Since REITs are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, they're a reliable way to earn higher-than-average dividend yields on investment. These special real estate stocks can be a particularly attractive investment when the market is down because dividend yields go up as share prices go down. That makes today's market dip a fantastic time to jump in.But considering there are 200 publicly traded REITs to choose from, it can feel overwhelming to know where to start. If you're looking for solid REIT picks that offer consistent returns, a strong track record, and fantastic growth opportunities, look no further than Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).Continue reading