Starting College This August? This One Move Could Help You Keep Your Student Debt to a Minimum.

Starting college is a major milestone. If you're set to go off to college this summer for the first time, you may be growing increasingly excited by the day.In the coming weeks, you may have a number of tasks to check off your list, like packing your bags, purchasing last-minute bedding and dorm supplies, and checking in with your soon-to-be roommates to see who's bringing what in terms of entertainment. You might also have to do things like sign up for classes and schedule an initial meeting with your academic advisor.But there's an additional move you may want to make in the coming weeks as you gear up to start college -- lock in a job. It's a move that could spare you loads of student loan debt and the stress that tends to go along with it.