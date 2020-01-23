Starting Dental Care in Infancy Can Foster Outstanding Life-long Dental Habits, says Premier Care Dental Group

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A December 19article on Business Insider details the importance of dental hygiene in children as young as a few months old, noting that children are just as susceptible to tooth decay as adults. The article recommends using a finger brushing device on an infant's teeth as soon as their first teeth sprout, in addition to bringing children to the dentist as early as their first birthday. Pasadena based Premier Care Dental Group says that a pediatric dentist can check to see if a child's teeth are developing correctly with the specialized and compassionate care that a child needs. Perhaps even more important, the group says that it's never too early to foster good dental habits in youngsters.

Premier Care Dental Group says that children naturally tend to be very wary of going to the dentist and having a virtual stranger performing work in their mouth. The dental center says that it is the job of the dentist to make sure that children feel as comfortable as possible by creating a warm and friendly environment. The dental group adds that experienced family dentists are often able to establish a rapport and thus make headway with children in terms of encouraging good dental hygiene habits and reducing the stress of dental visits.

The dental group notes that, as children gradually grow into adults, it offers comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages – including braces for orthodontic issues that are often treated in the pre-teen and teen years. Premier Care Dental Group says that it is not uncommon for some young adults to slack on their dental care once mom and dad are no longer there to push dental visits but this a big mistake. Years without dental care can lead to a variety of dental maladies that are typically nearly asymptomatic in their early stages such as cavities, tooth decay, and more, the group adds. However, it is easy to get back on track, says the group. Modern dentistry is able to effectively treat oral health issues through a combination of general, and if needed or desired, cosmetic dentistry. On the other hand, the group notes that while most maladies can be treated before they get too bad, the pain and sometimes much greater expense of waiting longer are worth avoiding.

Interested readers can find out more about Premier Care Dental Group and its services for both children and adults by visiting https://www.premiercaredentalgroup.com. Alternatively, readers can call (626) 795-6855 to schedule an appointment. The group's office is open Monday through Saturday and the group's staff is happy to answer any questions.



