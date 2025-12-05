Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
05.12.2025 18:23:00
Starting With Just $50? Here's the Simple ETF Strategy That Builds Wealth Automatically
When it comes to investing, one of the most important things someone can do is start. I often hear people say that they don't start because they feel they don't have enough money to make any meaningful investments, but that couldn't be further from the truth.Any money invested is meaningful, regardless of how little it may seem. Whether it's $5, $20, or $50, beginning to invest is a way to not only put yourself in a position to grow that money but also to get used to the inner workings of the stock market.And despite how confusing the market may seem, it can be quite simple. Many people have built wealth solely with exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These allow you to invest in dozens, hundreds, and sometimes thousands of companies at once, simplifying the process and removing the need to research individual companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)mehr Nachrichten
|
05.12.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|Börse New York in Grün: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart stärker (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 startet in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|Cantor has cut its Strategy price target by 60%, but wants you to know everything is going to be OK (Financial Times)
|
03.12.25
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|154,25
|-5,02%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.