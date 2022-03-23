Startup with Chainlink to Provide Founders with Blueprint for Launching Blockchain Projects

Chainlink Labs' startup enablement program will provide resources to early-stage projects, as well as opportunities to access investment and mentorship

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink Labs , the leading provider of secure and reliable open-source blockchain oracle solutions, today announced the launch of Startup with Chainlink , a premier startup enablement program that provides free resources and a global online community for early-stage founders and entrepreneurs building on any blockchain. In a nascent industry where founders are too often forced to figure out critical launch-related topics on their own, Startup with Chainlink offers a blueprint for early-stage founders, providing crucial free information resources, community groups, events, webinars, and more.

"We are excited to support the entire blockchain industry's growth. Personally, I am thrilled to see so many great teams coming into our industry, who we are happy to support as they start building the next generation of applications," said Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov. "Chainlink is blockchain agnostic, so it makes sense for Startup with Chainlink to serve as a way to jumpstart the most exciting projects in our industry, especially as we all move towards an increasingly multi-chain, cross-chain world."

In addition to key resources and access to a global community of like-minded entrepreneurs, project founders can apply to join a cohort that will be eligible for mentorship from an exclusive group of successful founders and advisors. Initial members of the mentorship team include experts with business, strategy, design, marketing, and technical experience from Barclays, Paxos, IBM, Oracle, Prysm Group, and others. Select projects will also receive support on business development and access to a network of top-tier venture capitalists.

"The process of launching a crypto project can be challenging," said David Post, Chainlink Labs' managing director of corporate development and strategy. "The Chainlink ecosystem is the biggest ecosystem of startups in the entire blockchain industry, and we can provide a blueprint that quickly demystifies the process so builders can focus on building."

Select projects will also receive exclusive ecosystem incentives, such as subsidies and credits across a pre-vetted network of vendors in infrastructure, marketing, legal, design, audit, recruiting, and more. Initial technology providers include Blockdaemon, The Graph, Filecoin, Ceramic, LinkPool, Capbase, and Serotonin.

"As a project that seeks to make multiple blockchains more accessible than ever before, we're very aligned with the Chainlink vision for a multi-chain ecosystem where developers are not limited to any one platform," said Konstantin Richter, Founder and CEO at Blockdaemon. "We're excited to work alongside top talent to help them jumpstart their builders' journey."

Chainlink recently announced plans to launch the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), which provides a universal, open standard for developers to build secure services and applications that can send messages, transfer tokens, and initiate actions across multiple networks. As a blockchain-agnostic network, Chainlink will be at the center of what is increasingly a cross-chain ecosystem.

About Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs is the leading provider of secure and reliable open-source blockchain oracle solutions, enhancing smart contracts by connecting them to a wide range of off-chain data sources and computations, such as asset prices, web APIs, IoT devices, payment systems, and more. We are dedicated to the development and integration of Chainlink as the standard decentralized oracle framework used by smart contracts across any blockchain.

Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link . To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert .

