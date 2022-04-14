|
14.04.2022 20:56:00
State Champions to Vie for Scholarship Dollars
The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program - "A Constitutional Speech Contest"
INDIANAPOLIS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Who:
50 state and territorial high school speech champions.
What:
Will vie for scholarships of $25,000, $22,500, and $20,000 in the final round of the 83rd
When:
Quarterfinals:
Semifinals:
Finals:
9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern, Saturday, April 23, will narrow field from 50 to 18
Where:
Wyndham Indianapolis West Hotel, 2544 Executive Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
POC Kim Shriver 317-371-3557.
Cool Under
Pressure:
Competitors will deliver a rehearsed 8-10-minute address and a randomly assigned 3 to
Background:
The nearly 2-million member American Legion, the nation's largest veterans
Media
