State Farm® Launches Good Neighbor Month to Champion Good Deeds Around the Country

State Farm teams up with Disney to encourage community spirit and celebrate good neighbors with #GoodNeighborCheck

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, State Farm is setting Good Neighbor Month in motion: a celebration encouraging people to take action in their communities, unite neighborhoods and spotlight those making a positive impact. As part of its corporate alliance with The Walt Disney Company spanning Disney Parks and Resorts and Disney Advertising Sales, State Farm is gathering its ambassadors and Disney star talent on their social media channels to electrify fans during a month of neighborly festivities.

Throughout September, State Farm brand ambassadors, star athletes and Disney personalities like Karl-Anthony Towns, Francia Raisa (Hulu's "How I Met Your Father"), and Cierra Ramirez (Freeform's "Good Trouble") will take over social channels using #GoodNeighborCheck. The virtual call to action invites consumers to share their good deeds and recognize people who embody what it means to be a good neighbor. Fans can follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to see who's being called on to join the #GoodNeighborCheck challenge, watch the stories unfold and get involved.

"Over our 100 years, we've championed good neighbors across the country and in the communities where our State Farm agents support them. We're amplifying this tradition to extend that good neighbor spirit and invite everyone to show us how they're making a difference," said Alyson Griffin, Vice President of Marketing at State Farm. "This month couldn't be a better time to team up with Disney and spotlight good deeds in action."

Since its inception, helping communities has been at the heart of State Farm. For 100 years, the company has strived to help more people in more ways, and this year, Disney is joining the festivities as part of the organizations' shared commitment to do good and spread joy.

"Good Neighbor Month is all about inspiring community, which made it the perfect opportunity to expand the relationship between Disney and State Farm," said Mike Denby, SVP, Disney Advertising. "By tapping into Disney's outstanding talent and industry-leading portfolio of brands we are harnessing the power of connection to authentically engage with audiences and inspire kindness."

Join State Farm and Disney to celebrate good neighbors, highlight positive actions and inspire others on social media using #GoodNeighborCheck. For more information, visit the State Farm Newsroom.

About State Farm®:

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,400 agents and nearly 55,000 employees serve over 87 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 42 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports—focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms.

