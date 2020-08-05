State of Nevada Department of Public Safety Selects Unisys-led Team for Major IT Modernization and Cloud Migration Project Supporting its Criminal Justice Information System

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the State of Nevada has selected a Unisys-led team to support its Department of Public Safety (DPS), Records, Communications and Compliance Division (RCCD) with a long-term, multi-phase effort to modernize various systems that comprise the Nevada Criminal Justice Information System (NCJIS). NCJIS provides both law enforcement information and civil applicant processing to assist thousands of statewide police officers as well as citizens requesting background check services.

Awarded on June 22, the project enhances DPS services to improve safety for law enforcement officers and the citizens of the State of Nevada, by modernizing both the way in which it handles information requests from criminal justice agencies and requests for background checks from the public. In addition to CloudForte® -- Unisys' secure solution for digital transformation and hybrid cloud management and application development—the work will rely heavily on the Unisys Law Enforcement Message Switch/Justice Exchange (LEMS/JX™), a solution designed specifically to support the exchange of law enforcement and criminal justice information.

Joining Unisys on the project is Diverse Computing, Inc., of Tallahassee, Florida, Analysts International Corporation of Duluth, Georgia, and Tailored Solutions Corporation of Salem, Oregon. Each brings strong justice and law enforcement capabilities to the project, including:

eAgent CCH™, a completely modern computerized criminal history system provided by Diverse Computing

A powerful, easy access computer portal developed by Analyst International Corporation

FlexCheck™, a citizen-friendly background request system including a Brady Act gun purchase compliance component built by Tailored Solutions.

The majority of applications supporting NCJIS will be hosted and managed by Unisys in the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud.

"We are honored that Unisys was chosen to bring its industry knowledge and trusted Law Enforcement Message Switch/Justice Exchange to Nevada. Our extensive cloud migration, integration and IT modernization experience will help the state add critical system functionality designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of operations, thereby improving public safety and the customer experience for the citizens of Nevada," said Michael Morrison, vice president and general manager for Unisys Enterprise, Americas. "NCJIS will benefit from the solution delivered by the partnership of Unisys, DCI, AI, and Tailored Solutions and we believe this will be a model for NCJIS solutions in the future."

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The estimated values in this release are not guaranteed because: the estimated value of the contract is based in part on the State of Nevada's estimate of the volume of the services to be procured and consumed by the State; any services procured are at the State's discretion; the contract is terminable by the State before the end of its term and subject to the availability of appropriated funds; and, pricing charged to the State may be subject to adjustment under certain circumstances.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

