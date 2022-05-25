|
25.05.2022 15:00:00
State Rep. Ford, Lurie Children's and Alternative Schools Network to Emphasize Need to Prevent Youth Violence
CHICAGO – State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, will join leading doctors from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, youth, parents and others to talk about the need to prevent youth violence and increase investment in youth employment and trauma services at a press conference Wednesday, May 25 at 11 a.m. at the Thompson Center.
Ford will also preview an Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force meeting scheduled for Thursday that will focus on the intersection of trauma, structural racism and mental health in Illinois youth.
Who:
State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford;
Jack Wuest, Alternative Schools Network Executive Director;
Karen Sheehan, MD, MPH, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago;
Samaa Kemal, MD, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago; Area youth;
Jodean
What:
Press Conference on Preventing Youth Violence
When:
Wednesday, May 25; 11 a.m.
Where:
Thompson Center Media Room, 15th Floor; 100 W. Randolph St., Chicago
For More Information:
RepFord@LaShawnFord.com
773-416-4663
