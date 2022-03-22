State Street Announces New Global Head of Private Markets

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced it has appointed Jesse Cole as global head of its Private Markets segment. In this role, Cole will be responsible for defining and executing State Street’s global strategy for Private Markets and will work closely with his peers in global sales and the product organization to manage and grow private markets business across all client segments. Cole is based out of Chicago, IL and will report to Paul Fleming, global head of State Street's Global Alternatives Segment.

"I’m very pleased to welcome Jesse to State Street. He’s a seasoned leader who joins us at an optimal time to provide important leadership to our private markets team,” said Fleming. "Investment in private markets is growing significantly across all our segments as investors continue to reach for yield in a low-rate, low-growth environment, and our clients continue to ask for more private market products. With Jesse’s appointment, we are confident we have the right team in place to ensure we are meeting the multifaceted needs of our clients and be able to provide them with more solutions.”

Cole brings to State Street more than 30 years’ of experience in private markets, including running global client service businesses, with expertise in building high performing teams, developing and executing strategic transformation initiatives in support of client objectives, and is recognized as an innovator in developing forward-thinking products to drive growth. Prior to joining State Street, Jesse served as Managing Director, Global Shareholder and Fund Services with Goldman Sachs. He also held operational roles at Invesco and Northern Trust.

In 2021, State Street announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Mercatus, Inc., a premier front-and-middle-office solutions and data management provider for private market managers. In connection with the acquisition, the company launched its State Street AlphaSM for Private Markets solution which allows institutional investors to fully manage the entire lifecycle of their infrastructure, private equity, real estate, private debt and fund of funds investments through a fully integrated, digital front-to-back, single platform.

