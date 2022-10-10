State Street Appoints New Global Chief Compliance Officer

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that Yvette Hollingsworth Clark has been appointed to executive vice president and global chief compliance officer. Hollingsworth Clark who will report to Brad Hu, executive vice president and global head of risk for State Street, will also be accountable to the Examining and Audit Committee of State Street’s Board of Directors.

Consistent with the principles of effective compliance, Hollingsworth Clark will oversee compliance activities globally, including designing and implementing structures and processes to drive strong governance and controls. She will also be responsible for frameworks designed to ensure compliance with laws, regulations and policies regarding financial services regulatory requirements.

"Understanding and effectively managing risk in a dynamic environment is absolutely critical to achieving our business goals,” said Hu. "Yvette is a respected professional in compliance risk management, with a strong record of building and leading effective AML and Compliance frameworks at global financial institutions. Her deep experience will prove invaluable as we further strengthen our Compliance and AML organization.”

Hollingsworth Clark brings a strong background of compliance leadership experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, Hollingsworth Clark served as the head of compliance for Google in their Consumer Trust business. Prior to that role, Hollingsworth Clark held leadership roles at Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo. While at Wells Fargo, she served as executive vice president and chief compliance officer, and regulatory innovation officer with oversight for approximately 8,600 global locations and 1,800 employees. She was also a bank regulator and supervisor within the Federal Reserve System.

"Leading financial institutions have opportunities to further strengthen existing compliance risk management practices ,” said Hollingsworth Clark. "I am looking forward to working with the skillful team of risk management professionals at State Street to further build structures and processes that evolve with the global risk landscape.”

Hollingsworth Clark is an active member in the community and serves on the board of Air Lease Corporation, the advisory board for the Alliance for Innovative Regulation, and is a former board member of the International Women’s Forum Northern California. Hollingsworth Clark is a member of The Links, Incorporated and Executive Leadership Council. She earned an MBA in Financial Institutions and Markets from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in Finance from SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

