18.07.2024 22:35:00
State Street Corporation Declares Dividends on its Common Stock and Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series "G,” "H,” and "I”
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share of common stock, payable on October 11, 2024 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2024. The dividend represents a 10% per share increase from the second quarter 2024 dividend of $0.69 per share.
Additionally, State Street Corporation announced a cash dividend on each of the below outstanding series of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock:
Series G (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series G preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,337.50 per share of Series G preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.334375 per depositary share) and is payable on September 16, 2024 to the holders of record of the Series G preferred stock at the close of business on September 3, 2024.
Series H (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series H preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $2,036.16 per share of Series H preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $20.361600 per depositary share) and is payable on September 16, 2024 to the holders of record of the Series H preferred stock at the close of business on September 3, 2024.
- Series I (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series I preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,675.00 per share of Series I preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $16.750000 per depositary share) and is payable on September 16, 2024 to the holders of record of the Series I preferred stock at the close of business on September 3, 2024.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.4 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 53,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
*Assets under management as of June 30, 2024 includes approximately $69 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
|
