20.04.2022 22:30:00
State Street Corporation Declares Dividends on Its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series "D”, "F”, "G” and "H”
State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced a cash dividend on each of the below outstanding series of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock:
- Series D (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series D preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,475.00 per share of Series D preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3687 per depositary share) and is payable on June 15, 2022 to the holders of record of the Series D preferred stock at the close of business on May 31, 2022.
- Series F (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series F preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,130.32 per share of Series F preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $11.3032 per depositary share) and is payable on June 15, 2022 to the holders of record of the Series F preferred stock at the close of business on May 31, 2022.
- Series G (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series G preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,337.50 per share of Series G preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3343 per depositary share) and is payable on June 15, 2022 to the holders of record of the Series G preferred stock at the close of business on May 31, 2022.
- Series H (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series H preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $2,812.50 per share of Series H preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $28.1250 per depositary share) and is payable on June 15, 2022 to the holders of record of the Series H preferred stock at the close of business on May 31, 2022.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.0 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
*Assets under management as of March 31, 2022 includes approximately $73 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
