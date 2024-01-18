|
18.01.2024 22:45:00
State Street Corporation Declares Dividends on its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series "D,” "F,” "G” and "H”
State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced a cash dividend on each of the below outstanding series of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock:
-
Series D (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series D preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,475.00 per share of Series D preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.368750 per depositary share) and is payable on March 15, 2024 to the holders of record of the Series D preferred stock at the close of business on February 29, 2024.
-
Series F (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th
interest in a share of Series F preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $2,336.49 per share of Series F preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $23.364900 per depositary share) and is payable on March 15, 2024 to the holders of record of the Series F preferred stock at the close of business on February 29, 2024.
-
Series G (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series G preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,337.50 per share of Series G preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.334375 per depositary share) and is payable on March 15, 2024 to the holders of record of the Series G preferred stock at the close of business on February 29, 2024.
-
Series H (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series H preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $2,069.05 per share of Series H preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $20.690500 per depositary share) and is payable on March 15, 2024 to the holders of record of the Series H preferred stock at the close of business on February 29, 2024.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.7 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
*Assets under management as of September 30, 2023 includes approximately $58 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240118822353/en/
