State Street Expands Responsibilities of Executive Leadership Team

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today senior management changes to help build on its business momentum and deliver its strategic growth objectives. Lou Maiuri has been appointed to president and head of Investment Services and Eric Aboaf, chief financial officer, to vice chairman. Maiuri and Aboaf will both continue to report to Ron O’Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer.

Maiuri now has end-to-end responsibility for all facets of State Street’s Investment Services business, including client management, product, technology and operations. This expanded role will help promote alignment of State Street’s products and solutions and differentiate its offerings in support of clients. It will also facilitate sales and revenue growth and achievement of the company’s medium-term financial targets.

In addition to Aboaf’s appointment to vice chairman, he now has expanded responsibility for State Street’s Global Markets business. This provides Aboaf with direct management of all aspects of State Street’s balance sheet and the use of the balance sheet on behalf of clients. His role across all uses of our balance sheet will create additional growth and efficiencies, further drive balance sheet optimization, and promote capital return to shareholders.

"Expanding and elevating Lou’s and Eric’s roles and remits will deepen focus and accountability for results across our business globally,” said O’Hanley. "I look forward to continuing to work with this outstanding leadership team for years to come as we further drive our strategy to be the best and fulfill our vision to help create better outcomes for the world’s investors and the people they serve.”

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world’s leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.0 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2022 includes approximately $73 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

