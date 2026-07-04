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WKN DE: A40THY / ISIN: JP3629270004
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04.07.2026 17:45:01
State Street Health Care ETF Tops Invesco Pharma on Cost and Size
The State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLV) provides broad, low-cost exposure to the entire healthcare sector, whereas the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:PJP) offers a concentrated bet on 29 specific pharmaceutical companies.Investors seeking healthcare exposure often weigh broad-market efficiency against niche industry concentration. While both funds operate within the healthcare space, they differ significantly in their scope. The SPDR fund tracks a diversified index of large-cap healthcare stocks, while the Invesco fund homes in on the drug manufacturing and research segment.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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