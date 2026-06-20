State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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20.06.2026 18:10:01
State Street or Fidelity: Which Financial ETF Stands Out in 2026?
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FNCL) offers broad sector exposure with hundreds of holdings, while State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLF) provides concentrated liquidity and a large-cap focus within the banking and insurance sectors.Investors seeking financial sector exposure often choose between these two heavyweights. While Fidelity’s ETF tracks a broad index covering large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, the State Street fund limits its scope to the financial components within the S&P 500. This structural difference creates distinct risk-reward profiles for those targeting banking, insurance, and capital markets.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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