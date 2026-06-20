State Street Aktie

State Street für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.06.2026 18:10:01

State Street or Fidelity: Which Financial ETF Stands Out in 2026?

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FNCL) offers broad sector exposure with hundreds of holdings, while State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLF) provides concentrated liquidity and a large-cap focus within the banking and insurance sectors.Investors seeking financial sector exposure often choose between these two heavyweights. While Fidelity’s ETF tracks a broad index covering large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, the State Street fund limits its scope to the financial components within the S&P 500. This structural difference creates distinct risk-reward profiles for those targeting banking, insurance, and capital markets.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

mehr Nachrichten