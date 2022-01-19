State Street Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results today. The news release, presentation, and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com. A conference call to discuss the firm’s financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The call will be open to the public.

The conference call will be accessible on State Street's Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com

A replay of the conference call will be available

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of December 31, 2021 includes approximately $61 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

