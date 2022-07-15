Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.07.2022 14:48:00

State Street Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its second-quarter 2022 financial results today. The news release, presentation, and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com. A conference call to discuss the firm’s financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 12:00 p.m. ET, today, Friday, July 15, 2022. The call will be open to the public.

The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at +1 (888) 396-8049 (Conference ID# 30142444).

Following the conference call, a replay will be available via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website http://investors.statestreet.com, or by telephone, which will be available for approximately one month, at +1 (877) 674-7070 (Conference ID: 30142444, Playback Passcode: 142444 #).

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of June 30, 2022 includes approximately $66 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G- 25,25 0,64% State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G-
State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -D- 24,95 0,52% State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -D-
State Street Corp. 59,63 -0,33% State Street Corp.

