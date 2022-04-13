State Street Services Capital Group’s First Actively Managed ETFs

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that it has begun working with Capital Group on servicing of the investment management firm’s first actively managed exchange traded funds (ETF) that launched in February 2022. As part of the appointment, State Street is providing ETF basket services, fund accounting, fund administration, order-taking and transfer agency services.

"We’re very excited to be working with Capital Group on the launch of their first active ETFs,” said Frank Koudelka, Global ETF Product Specialist at State Street. "The State Street team began our initial ETF engagement with Capital Group when they formed an ETF Working Group to research the market and we are very pleased to see that our partnership has been an important aspect to enable Capital Group’s foray into ETFs.”

Capital Group launched its first actively managed ETFs, including one fixed income core plus income strategy, three equity strategies that invest primarily in the US, and two equity strategies that cover international and global, respectively. The funds are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP)

Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR)

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS)

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV)

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU)

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO)

"Capital Group is pleased to be working with State Street, an innovative leader in the ETF industry, for the launch of these investment strategies,” said Bryan Nielsen, director of ETF operations, Capital Group. "Their track record with ETFs coupled with their consultative approach made them an ideal service partner.”

State Street continues to be an industry leader servicing over $6.1 trillion in ETF assets, which is close to 60% of global ETF AUM. Additionally, State Street services close to 70% of ETF AUM in the United States.i

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 30, 2021 includes approximately $61 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2022 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

4672700.1.1.GBL.RTL

About Capital Group

Capital Group, home of the American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability since 1931.

As of December 31, 2021, Capital Group manages more than $2.7 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit capitalgroup.com.

Investments are not FDIC-insured, nor are they deposits of or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity, so they may lose value.

Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses, which can be obtained from a financial professional and should be read carefully before investing.

Capital Group exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are actively managed and do not seek to replicate a specific index. ETFs are bought and sold through an exchange at the then current market price, not net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV when traded on an exchange. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. There can be no guarantee that an active market for ETFs will develop or be maintained, or that the ETF's listing will continue or remain unchanged.

Statements attributed to an individual represent the opinions of that individual as of the date published and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Capital Group or its affiliates. This information is intended to highlight issues and should not be considered advice, an endorsement or a recommendation.

All Capital Group trademarks mentioned are owned by The Capital Group Companies, Inc., an affiliated company or fund. All other company and product names mentioned are the property of their respective companies.

American Funds Distributors, Inc., member FINRA

Your privacy and security are important to us. See our privacy policy (Canada | Europe & Asia | United States).

© 2022 Capital Group. All rights reserved.

333 S. Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071 USA

i Based on State Street internal research

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005737/en/