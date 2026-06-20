State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
|
20.06.2026 14:36:01
State Street SPDR vs. iShares: Which Bank ETF Wins This Showdown?
State Street SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEMKT:KBE) offers broader industry exposure and a slightly lower expense ratio, while iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEMKT:IAT) provides a concentrated play specifically on regional institutions.Investors seeking exposure to the banking sector often weigh regional specialization against broader industry diversification. These two funds offer distinct approaches to the financial landscape, differing in their basket size, concentration levels, and underlying sub-industry allocations within the United States.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!