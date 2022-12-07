|
07.12.2022 13:48:03
State Street To Buy Back Addl. Up To $500 Mln Shares In Q4
(RTTNews) - Financial services provider State Street Corp. (STT) announced Wednesday an incremental increase of up to $500 million to its existing common share repurchases in the fourth quarter.
The current repurchase authorization, which was previously approved by the company's Board of Directors, expires at the end of 2022.
The latest amount is in addition to the recently completed fourth quarter common share repurchases of $1.0 billion. The company now intends to repurchase up to a total of $1.5 billion of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ron O'Hanley, said, "Our plans for additional common share repurchases ... underscores the strength of the firm's capital position and our confidence in our organic growth trajectory. We recognize the priority our shareholders place on capital return, and we continue to expect to use dividends and share repurchases to return significantly more capital than our medium term target payout of 80% of earnings in 2023."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu State Street Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|State Street Corp.
|76,38
|7,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerChinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Nachmittag ins Plus drehen konnte. Auf dem US-Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich am Donnerstag eine Stabilisierung ab. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.