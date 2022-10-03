|
03.10.2022 22:30:00
State Street to Participate In BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that its Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference in Boston on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12:45 pm ET.
A webcast of the event will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day, and will be available for approximately two weeks.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
* Assets under management as of June 30, 2022 includes approximately $66 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|State Street Corp.
|62,09
|-0,43%
