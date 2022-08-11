Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022 22:30:00

State Street to Participate In Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that its President & Head of Investment Services, Lou Maiuri, and its Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 9:00 am ET.

A webcast of the event will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day, and will be available for approximately two weeks.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of June 30, 2022 includes approximately $66 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G- 26,42 0,88% State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G-
State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -D- 26,18 0,69% State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -D-
State Street Corp. 72,75 3,21% State Street Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen