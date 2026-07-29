Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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29.07.2026 15:00:01
State Street vs. First Trust: Is a Broad Healthcare or Biotech Focus Better for Your Portfolio?
Determining whether State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLV) or First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:FBT) fits a portfolio depends on an investor's preference for broad-sector stability or concentrated biotechnology exposure.Both funds target the healthcare space but with very different scopes. XLV tracks the entire healthcare sector within the S&P 500, including giants in pharmaceuticals and medical devices. FBT focuses strictly on biotechnology companies, offering a narrower and historically more volatile path into medical innovation.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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