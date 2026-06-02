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WKN DE: A40THY / ISIN: JP3629270004
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02.06.2026 13:10:20
State Street's Health Care ETF Tops Invesco's on Yield and Returns
Both the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPH) focus on the healthcare sector of the S&P 500, yet their internal mechanics create distinct investment profiles. Investors choosing between them must decide if they prefer XLV’s stability and the momentum of the industry's largest players or RSPH’s broader, diversified exposure that comes with equal weighting across the entire sector.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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