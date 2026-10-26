Real Estate Aktie

Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

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26.10.2026 11:59:25

State Street’s RWO or iShares’ REET: Which Global Real Estate ETF Should Long-Term Investors Choose?

State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWO) offers broader global exposure at a higher cost than the iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:REET), which focuses on index-based efficiency.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer a convenient path to property ownership without the high entry costs or management burdens of physical real estate. By comparing these two global ETFs, investors can weigh the benefits of a low-cost, broad-market approach against a more seasoned fund with slightly different sector weightings and performance history.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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