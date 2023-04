Stately home ‘used for James Bond scenes’ goes on sale for £75m

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Denham Place in Buckinghamshire being sold by multimillionaire Mike JataniaA 13-bedroom Grade-I listed stately home said to have been where some James Bond scenes were filmed has been put up for sale with a price tag of £75m – which would make it one of the most expensive properties outside London.Denham Place, which is set in 17 hectares (43 acres) of Buckinghamshire parkland designed by the 18th-century landscape architect Lancelot “Capability” Brown, is being sold by the multimillionaire cosmetics tycoon Mike Jatania. Continue reading...