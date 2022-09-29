Paris (France), September 29, 2022 – Following a market rumor, Atos confirms that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Group received an unsolicited letter of intent from onepoint, in association with the British private equity fund ICG, related to the potential acquisition of the "Evidian” perimeter, for an indicative enterprise value of €4.2 billion.

Following the thorough examination of this preliminary and non-binding mark of interest, and upon the recommendation of its ad hoc committee, the Board of Directors has convened and unanimously concluded that it is not in the interest of the Company and its stakeholders. The Board of Directors has therefore decided not to proceed.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contacts

Martin Bovo | martin.bovo@atos.net | +33 6 14 46 79 94

Anette Rey | anette.rey@atos.net | + 33 6 69 79 84 88

Attachment