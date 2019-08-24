|
24.08.2019 20:47:00
Statement by Minister Duncan on Canada's First Medal at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games
The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, congratulates Priscilla Gagné on winning Canada's first medal at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games
LIMA, Peru, Aug. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Government of Canada and all Canadians, I would like to extend my most sincere congratulations to Priscilla Gagné on winning Canada's first medal at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games.
Priscilla Gagné, from Sarnia, Ontario, earned her silver medal in the Judo event on day 1 of competition.
Priscilla's remarkable performance reminds us that Canada is a top sport nation. Our government is proud to support our athletes by providing them the tools they need to reach the podium.
Today, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are filled with pride and admiration at Priscilla's incredible talent, drive and strength as we celebrate this impressive moment in her sport career. She is a true inspiration for all Canadians.
I wish our Canadian athletes much more success as the competition continues in Lima.
Associated Links
Sport Canada
Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games
Team Canada athletes – Lima 2019 Parapan American Games
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
