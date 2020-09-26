|
Statement by Richard Blum regarding letters of recommendation for University of California applicants
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Over the last 18 years, I have written more than a dozen letters of recommendation for applicants seeking admission to the University of California. I forwarded those letters to the Office of the Chancellors.
"On no occasion did I receive feedback that that was not the appropriate protocol and that letters needed to be sent to the Director of Admissions.
"Moreover, I was never informed about whether any of the applicants for whom I wrote letters were later accepted for admission and I never inquired about the ultimate decisions in these cases.
"I respect the findings and concerns reflected in the audit. It was never my intention to circumvent or unfairly influence the admissions process. I do not intend to write letters of recommendation going forward."
