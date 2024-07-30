30.07.2024 15:00:00

Statement by the Board of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gaze” on the share buyback offer for delisting from the regulated market

On July 24, 2024, the Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia decided to permit the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze", registration No. 40003000642, legal address: 6 Aristida Briana Street, Riga, LV-1001 (hereinafter – the Offerer), to make a share buyback offer (hereinafter – the Offer) to the shareholders of the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze", registration No. 40003000642; legal address: 6 Aristida Briana Street, Riga, LV-1001 (hereinafter – the Company), in connection with delisting from the regulated market, approving a buyback price of 3.35 EUR (three euros thirty-five cents) per share.

The Board of the Company provides the following opinion under Section 28 of the Share Buyback Law.

The Offerer intends to continue the current business of the Company and no changes in business line or location are planned. The present activities and plans of the Company will remain in place. As a further positive, the employees of the Company keep their jobs under their employment contracts. The Board also welcomes that the Offerer does not intend to merge or otherwise reorganise the Company and does not intend to make changes in the composition of the Board and Council of the Company.

The Board of the JSC "Latvijas Gaze”

About the JSC "Latvijas Gaze”

Founded in 1991, the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of Natural Gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.?The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Further information:
Sandra Joksta
investor.relations@lg.lv
phone + 371 67 374 369

Attachment


