Statement by the Deputy Prime Minister on Canada's ratification of the new NAFTA

OTTAWA, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, today issued the following statement on Canada's ratification of the new NAFTA:

"Canada has now notified the United States and Mexico that we have completed our domestic ratification process of the new NAFTA. This is an important step towards implementing this essential trade agreement.

"The Canadian government will continue to work with the United States and Mexican governments to determine an 'entry into force' date that is mutually beneficial. We want to ensure the new NAFTA will support a strong economic recovery once we have put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us – which we will.

"The new NAFTA is good for Canadians, in every region and in every sector of our economy. It is good for workers, families, entrepreneurs, and businesses. It supports the prosperity of communities across our country.

"Throughout the negotiations, we consulted with the provinces and territories. We engaged with Canadians from all walks of life, including labour organizations, Indigenous peoples, women, youth, and civil society at large to arrive at an agreement that works best for all of Canada. With this step, I am hopeful that the new NAFTA will enter into force later this year."

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office