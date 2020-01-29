Statement by the Deputy Prime Minister on the introduction of legislation to implement the new NAFTA

OTTAWA, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, today issued the following statement after introducing Bill C-4, An Act to implement the Agreement between Canada, the United States of America and the United Mexican States, in the House of Commons:

"Today marks an important milestone in the relationship with our most important trading partners.

"Just as we welcomed the approval of the new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by the United States and Mexico, we are very pleased to take the next step in Canada's domestic ratification process so that Canadians can take advantage of the benefits of this agreement.

"Throughout the negotiations, our objective was to defend the national interest, preserve jobs, and foster economic growth across the country. We worked tirelessly to uphold Canadians' interests and values, and achieve a consensus on issues that are important to all Canadians.

"The new NAFTA is a victory for all Canadians, of every political view, and in all regions of the country. It has been a real Team Canada effort.

"The government looks forward to working with all Members of Parliament and Senators to swiftly ratify the new NAFTA in the interest of our economy, Canadian families, and hundreds of thousands of Canadian workers."

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office