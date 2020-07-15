Statement by the Honourable Carla Qualtrough on World Youth Skills Day

GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, today issued the following statement on World Youth Skills Day:

"Young people today are one of the most engaged and connected generations the world has ever seen. In the face of hardship and uncertainty caused by the global pandemic, they continue to speak up and take action for what they believe in – from fighting climate change to achieving equality for everyone.

"Today, on World Youth Skills Day, we look at what Canada and countries around the world need to do to further improve access to education, training, and skills development for young people. With schools closed and fewer student jobs and placements available as a result of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we support young people so they can reach their goals.

"That is why the Government of Canada has introduced special temporary measures to help young Canadians gain the skills and experience they need now for future success. We created thousands of new job placements and internships in high-demand sectors such as health, agriculture, technology, and community services through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy. These will help provide young people with the experience needed to successfully transition into the labour market. We are investing in programs like Digital Skills for Youth and Computers for Schools Plus that help them develop digital skills and obtain practical work experience.

"Last year, we launched Canada's first-ever youth policy. Developed with young Canadians, this policy highlights how innovation, skills, and learning are needed for young people to succeed and feel empowered to create positive change for themselves, their communities, and the world. It is by creating more opportunities for young people – and supporting them through the unprecedented challenges that 2020 has brought – that we will be able to build a stronger and more inclusive country.

"Canada continues to work with international partners to support access to quality education, and create job opportunities for young people – particularly women and girls – through our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals at home and abroad. It is essential that we ensure education and skills development remain available to young people, particularly as over 1 billion students around the world find themselves affected by school and university closures due to the pandemic.

"Young people are key to our economic recovery and we will continue to make sure they have access to the tools they need succeed. They are the leaders of today and tomorrow. We will keep engaging our youth and supporting them so we can address current and future challenges – and build a better world – together."

Associated Links

World Youth Skills Day

Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada