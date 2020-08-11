Statement by the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between the Syndicat des débardeurs, Canadian Union of Public Employees, Local 375 and the Maritime Employers Association:

"The Syndicat des débardeurs, Canadian Union of Public Employees, Local 375 and the Maritime Employers Association have been negotiating the renewal of their collective agreement, which expired on December 31, 2018. The collective agreement covers the employees of all the employers engaged in the loading and unloading of vessels, and in other related work at the Port of Montréal. Our mediation team from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service has met with both parties on many occasions since December 11, 2018, and continues to be present and available on the ground. Following months of negotiations, the parties have so far been unable to conclude a new collective agreement. Today, the union began to strike for an unlimited period. The strike has resulted in a work stoppage at the Port of Montréal, including the Contrecoeur terminal. The union will maintain services for the vessels of Océanex, Connaigra and Avalon, whether going to or coming from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Our government understands the importance of the Port of Montréal and its workers to the Canadian economy. My colleague, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and I have reached out to both parties to convey our expectation that they focus their efforts on reaching an agreement and avoid further disruption. It is in reaching a negotiated agreement that normal functions can return at the Port, and anything that delays the bargaining process is disappointing and harmful to both the local and national economies.

We have faith in the collective bargaining process, as we know the best deals are made at the table. Our government's clear expectation is for both parties to work together to resolve their differences quickly. We will be monitoring the situation closely, and looking into how to support the ongoing mediation efforts."

Associated Link

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada