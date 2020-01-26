Statement by the Minister of Health on the First Presumptive Confirmed Traveled-Related Case of New Coronavirus in Canada

OTTAWA, Jan. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu issued the following statement:

"The Province of Ontario informed the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) earlier this afternoon that they have a presumptive confirmed travel-related case of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The patient, who recently returned from Wuhan, China, is isolated and under care in hospital. All necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. This makes it the first case in Canada, pending confirmation of the result by PHAC's National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

The Government of Canada has been working closely with provincial and territorial counterparts, and international partners, since China first reported 2019-nCoV cases to ensure that our country is prepared to limit the spread of 2019-nCoV in Canada. Canadian hospitals have strong infection control systems and procedures in place to limit the spread of infection and protect health care workers.

Measures to mitigate the risk of introduction and spread of diseases like the new coronavirus in Canada are in place, including messaging on arrival screens at the Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver international airports reminding travellers to inform a Border Services Officer if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, and an additional health screening question on electronic kiosks used by international travellers.

While the risk of an outbreak of novel coronavirus in Canada remains low, I encourage Canadians to tell your health care professional if you have travelled to an affected area of China, and develop flu-like symptoms. You can find more information about the 2019 Novel Coronavirus online at Canada.ca/coronavirus."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada